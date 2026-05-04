  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sariyer
  4. Apartment in a new building RAMS Park House

Apartment in a new building RAMS Park House

Sariyer, Turkey
from
$353,962
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 39656
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sariyer

About the complex

RAMS Park House Maslak offers apartments for sale in Maslak Istanbul within a large-scale residential concept combining urban life and nature. Located in one of Istanbul’s top business districts, the project delivers premium living and strong investment appeal.

RAMS Park House Maslak stands out with its strategic location and integrated lifestyle concept, making it ideal for investors seeking high rental returns and eligibility for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence.

Project Advantages

  • Prime Location: Situated in Istanbul’s business hub
  • Modern Design: Contemporary architecture and layouts
  • All-in-One Concept: Living, shopping, and leisure combined
  • Transport Access: Close to metro and highways
  • Nature Proximity: Near Belgrad Forest
  • Unit Variety: Multiple apartment types available
  • Luxury Facilities: Spa, gym, swimming pools
  • 24/7 Security: Safe and secure environment
  • High ROI Potential: Strong capital appreciation
  • Rental Demand: Ideal for professionals and expats

Why Invest in This Project

  • RAMS Park House Maslak is a high-potential investment opportunity in Istanbul’s financial center with strong rental income prospects.
  • This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
  • This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Sariyer, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and panoramic views near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$187,054
Residential complex New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$1,41M
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$288,503
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$349,573
Apartment building Feza Park
Basaksehir, Turkey
Price on request
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building RAMS Park House
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$353,962
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Show all Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Residential quarter Luxurious complex with a unique location
Alanya, Turkey
from
$448,446
This complex will be located on an area of ​​4,000 square meters, will consist of 6 four-storey blocks and 198 spacious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 duplex 4+1 duplex Area of ​​apartments from 50m² to 194m²   3 large outdoor poolsChildren's swimming poolPlaygroundIndoor heated poolSpaHamamsteam r…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New project with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a garden, 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$291,311
Luxury living in the heart of Alanya, where every day is like a luxury resort. Imagine a place, where Mediterranean luxury meets the spirit of freedom, and every morning begins with the fragrance of the sea, the warm sun and the feeling, that you are in the most beautiful speck on the map. I…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Show all Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Mahmutlar with Sea views
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$174,040
-Newly furnished two-bedroom apartment for sale in Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 150 meters from the beach with great sea and city views Sea view apartment is in the center of Mahmutlar, AlanyaThe apartment is located at Barboros street, just 100 meters from to clock tower. Just step out you can f…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
04.05.2026
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
23.03.2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Show all publications