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Apartment in a new building Albatros Life

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$185,000
;
12
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ID: 38875
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Buyukcekmece

About the complex

Albatros Life offers an elegant lifestyle in Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, featuring residential and commercial units in a serene seaside setting, ready for immediate move-in.

Albatros Life combines comfort and privacy with family-friendly surroundings and rich amenities, all in a prime location near the beach, marina, and transport links.

10 Advantages of Albatros Life Project:

  1. Directly on the Büyükçekmece coast.

  2. Ready for immediate delivery with full title deeds.

  3. Low VAT rate of only 1%.

  4. Modern design with a limited number of units.

  5. Just 5 minutes’ walk to “Kıyı Istanbul” Marina.

  6. 10 minutes to Tuyap Metrobus station.

  7. Outdoor swimming pool for relaxation.

  8. Full wellness facilities: sauna & Turkish bath.

  9. Fully equipped fitness center.

  10. 24/7 security and covered parking.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Education
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Apartment in a new building Albatros Life
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$185,000
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