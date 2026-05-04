Apartment in a new building Albatros Life

Albatros Life offers an elegant lifestyle in Büyükçekmece, Istanbul, featuring residential and commercial units in a serene seaside setting, ready for immediate move-in.
Albatros Life combines comfort and privacy with family-friendly surroundings and rich amenities, all in a prime location near the beach, marina, and transport links.
10 Advantages of Albatros Life Project:
Directly on the Büyükçekmece coast.
Ready for immediate delivery with full title deeds.
Low VAT rate of only 1%.
Modern design with a limited number of units.
Just 5 minutes’ walk to “Kıyı Istanbul” Marina.
10 minutes to Tuyap Metrobus station.
Outdoor swimming pool for relaxation.
Full wellness facilities: sauna & Turkish bath.
Fully equipped fitness center.
24/7 security and covered parking.