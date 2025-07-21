Apartment in a new building Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya

  1. Realting.com
Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Mahmutlar Alanya

Muratpasa, Turkey
$247,218
28
ID: 27713
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments for Sale in a Beachfront Complex in Mahmutlar, Alanya

Mahmutlar region, known as the holiday location of Alanya, has recently grown and developed rapidly. With its quality services, it has become the first choice of foreign and local people. The region attracts the eyes with its reliability and meticulousness. Mahmutlar offers a quality service with its lively streets, lighting, cafes and restaurants of various brands.

The apartments for sale in Alanya Antalya provide a great advantage to the buyers in the project located on the seafront. In addition to being within walking distance to daily and social amenities, it is 450 m from the shopping center, 7.8 km from the hospital, 12 km from the city center, and 27 km from Gazipaşa Airport.

There are 109 apartments in the project consisting of two blocks; there are facilities such as indoor-outdoor swimming pool, playground for children, gym, Turkish bath, sauna, security camera, generator, central satellite system, parking lot, barbecue area and security.

The apartments are offered for sale with different room types; 1st class ceramic floor, granite countertop in the kitchen, kitchen furniture, MDF, shower cabin and instant water heater.


AYT-04546

Muratpasa, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

