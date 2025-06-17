  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment in Yekta In + complex.

Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment in Yekta In + complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$138,352
11
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26696
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 115 m2 with a glazed balcony.

Layout:

  • Separate kitchen
  • Living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Glazed balcony


Yekta In + is a residential complex with all amenities, located in a quiet area in the resort town of Mahmutlar, perfect for both recreation and permanent residence 400 meters from the sea.

Near the complex there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, there are bank branches and ATMs, a post office, medical care. Four times a week there are food and clothing markets.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor Pool
  • Children's Pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness
  • Steam Room
  • Salt Room
  • Lobby
  • Billiards
  • Children's Playroom
  • Children's Playground
  • Concierge
  • 24/7 Security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Ask all your questions
Realting.com
Go
