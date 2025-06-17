Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment in Yekta In + complex.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 115 m2 with a glazed balcony.

Layout:

Separate kitchen

Living room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Glazed balcony



Yekta In + is a residential complex with all amenities, located in a quiet area in the resort town of Mahmutlar, perfect for both recreation and permanent residence 400 meters from the sea.

Near the complex there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, parks with playgrounds, there are bank branches and ATMs, a post office, medical care. Four times a week there are food and clothing markets.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor Pool

Children's Pool

Sauna

Fitness

Steam Room

Salt Room

Lobby

Billiards

Children's Playroom

Children's Playground

Concierge

24/7 Security

