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Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

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Bodrum
8
Fethiye
8
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4 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Complex in Fethiye Center Fethiye is one of the most popular…
$218,605
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/3
Duplex 3-Bedroom Apartments 500 m from the Beach in Fethiye Çalış These apartments are locat…
$377,097
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3-Bedroom Apartments 700 m from the Sea in Fethiye Fethiye is a prestigious coastal d…
$349,335
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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