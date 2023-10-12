Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Muğla
  5. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,23M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€473,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 314 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,91M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,73M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€2,02M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Goeltuerkbuekue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Luxe Sea View Apartments in Project with Private Cove in the Forest in Bodrum Apartments are…
€1,81M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
Smart Apartments in a Complex with Pool and Security in Gumbet Bodrum The luxury apartments …
€619,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Duplex Apartment Close to the Airport and Marina in Muğla Milas One of the famous tourist de…
€433,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Private Pier in Unique Location of Bodrum Yalikavak The …
€1,09M

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir