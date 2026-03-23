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Commercial property for sale in Menemen, Turkey

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Menemen, Turkey
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Menemen, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 15
Area 1 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready-to-Operate Factory for Sale with On-site Treatment Plant in İzmir İzbaş İzmir, often c…
$2,24M
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