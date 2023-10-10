Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Izmir
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Izmir, Turkey

Icmeler Mahallesi
6
Celal Bayar Mahallesi
4
Yenice Mahallesi
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€708,974
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 476 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€3,35M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 418 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,40M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yenice Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Detached Villas in a Complex with Special Designed Social Facilities in İzmir Urla Detached …
€2,13M
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is satur…
€490,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated wi…
€2,30M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€3,30M
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,37M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,43M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 449 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,94M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,19M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Foca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Foca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€679,016
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
€599,132
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Ildir Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Ildir Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€400,511
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€512,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€422,100

Properties features in Izmir, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir