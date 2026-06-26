Turkey Citizenship by Real Estate Investment Program

Turkey’s Citizenship by Investment Program allows international investors to secure a powerful Turkish passport within months. By investing a minimum of $400,000 in prime real estate, applicants and their families gain lifelong citizenship rights, access to a thriving transcontinental economy, and robust rental yield opportunities in world-class metropolitan hubs like Istanbul.
A Turkish passport grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 110 countries and territories worldwide, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Qatar, and most of Latin America. It also provides a seamless route to establishing a business in the USA via the E-2 Investor Visa program.
|Title Deed Transfer Fee (Tapu Harcı): 4% of the property’s declared value (usually split 2% between buyer and 2% seller, or paid entirely by the buyer depending on negotiation). Property Valuation Report: Approximately $1000 - $1200 USD. Notary & Translation Fees: Around $500 - $1,000 USD for all family documentation. Health Insurance: Mandatory for residency permits during processing, roughly $100 - $200 USD per person. Legal / Lawyer Fees: Typically ranging between $5,000 USD covering the entire citizenship application process for the family.
|11000.00 USD
The main applicant must be at least 18 years of age.
Must possess a clean criminal record with no history of illegal entry or stay in Turkey.
Must make a qualifying real estate investment of at least $400,000 USD.
Funds for the property purchase must be transferred legally via bank wire directly from the buyer's account to the seller's account.
The acquired property must be held and not sold for a minimum period of 3 years.
Valid Passport (translated into Turkish and notarized).
Certificate of Birth (apostilled or certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs).
Clean Criminal Record/Police Clearance Certificate.
Biometric Passports Photos (6 pieces, biometric standard).
Proof of Address (Utility bill or bank statement from the country of residence).
Turkish Tax Number (Vergi Numarası).
Official Property Valuation Report (Ekspertiz Raporu) and Title Deed (Tapu).
Bank transfer receipts (Dekont) showing full payment from the investor to the seller.
Spouse’s Passport (translated and notarized).
Marriage Certificate (apostilled/legalized).
Birth Certificates for all dependent children under 18 (apostilled/legalized).
Biometric Photos for each family member.
Full right to live, work, open businesses, and study in Turkey without restriction.
Access to free state medical care and education systems for the entire family.
Right to pass citizenship down to future generations (children born after citizenship automatically become citizens).
Right to retain dual or multiple citizenships (Turkey allows dual nationality).
Right to lease out the purchased property immediately to enjoy passive rental income.