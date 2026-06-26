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Turkey Citizenship by Real Estate Investment Program

Turkey Turkey
Process duration: from 8 months
Costs: from
$400,000
;
Turkey Citizenship by Real Estate Investment Program
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Second citizenship
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About the Immigration Program

Turkey’s Citizenship by Investment Program allows international investors to secure a powerful Turkish passport within months. By investing a minimum of $400,000 in prime real estate, applicants and their families gain lifelong citizenship rights, access to a thriving transcontinental economy, and robust rental yield opportunities in world-class metropolitan hubs like Istanbul.

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 8 months
Costs
Costs
from
$400,000
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Visa free entry
Visa free entry
Duration
Duration
1 months
Visa free entry

A Turkish passport grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 110 countries and territories worldwide, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Qatar, and most of Latin America. It also provides a seamless route to establishing a business in the USA via the E-2 Investor Visa program.

Turkey
Investment Options
Purchase a property Purchase a property
Option 1: Residential Property Purchase: Acquiring luxury or premium residential apartments, villas, or branded residences with a total value of $400,000 USD or more.
400000.00 USD
Purchase a property Purchase a property
Option 2: Commercial Real Estate: Investing in ready commercial units, offices, or retail spaces to generate steady high-yield rental returns.
400000.00 USD
Purchase a property Purchase a property
Option 3: Portfolio Diversification: Purchasing multiple properties (e.g., two or three smaller apartments) whose combined value meets or exceeds the $400,000 USD threshold, provided they are applied for simultaneously.
40000.00 USD
Additional expenses
Title Deed Transfer Fee (Tapu Harcı): 4% of the property’s declared value (usually split 2% between buyer and 2% seller, or paid entirely by the buyer depending on negotiation). Property Valuation Report: Approximately $1000 - $1200 USD. Notary & Translation Fees: Around $500 - $1,000 USD for all family documentation. Health Insurance: Mandatory for residency permits during processing, roughly $100 - $200 USD per person. Legal / Lawyer Fees: Typically ranging between $5,000 USD covering the entire citizenship application process for the family. 11000.00 USD
Applicant requirements

  • The main applicant must be at least 18 years of age.

  • Must possess a clean criminal record with no history of illegal entry or stay in Turkey.

  • Must make a qualifying real estate investment of at least $400,000 USD.

  • Funds for the property purchase must be transferred legally via bank wire directly from the buyer's account to the seller's account.

  • The acquired property must be held and not sold for a minimum period of 3 years.

Documents
Documents for the applicant Documents for family members

  • Valid Passport (translated into Turkish and notarized).

  • Certificate of Birth (apostilled or certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

  • Clean Criminal Record/Police Clearance Certificate.

  • Biometric Passports Photos (6 pieces, biometric standard).

  • Proof of Address (Utility bill or bank statement from the country of residence).

  • Turkish Tax Number (Vergi Numarası).

  • Official Property Valuation Report (Ekspertiz Raporu) and Title Deed (Tapu).

  • Bank transfer receipts (Dekont) showing full payment from the investor to the seller.

  • Spouse’s Passport (translated and notarized).

  • Marriage Certificate (apostilled/legalized).

  • Birth Certificates for all dependent children under 18 (apostilled/legalized).

  • Biometric Photos for each family member.

Stages of obtaining the program
Property Selection & Valuation
from 1 month
Stage description: Select the qualifying real estate asset, obtain the official valuation report (Ekspertiz), and complete the direct bank transfer of funds to the seller.
Title Deed Transfer & Certificate of Conformity
from 1 month
Stage description: Transfer the title deed (Tapu) at the Land Registry Office with a 3-year non-sale restriction. Apply for the Certificate of Conformity (Uygunluk Belgesi) from the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization.
Investor Residency Permit Application
from 1 month
Stage description: Gather all legal documents and apply for a special short-term investor residence permit (61-G), which is approved almost instantly to bridge the time until citizenship.
Citizenship Submission & Passport Issuance
from 4 months
Stage description: Submit the final citizenship dossier to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management. Once approved by the presidency, the applicant receives Turkish ID cards and passports.
Rights and obligations after receiving
Applicant is entitled

  • Full right to live, work, open businesses, and study in Turkey without restriction.

  • Access to free state medical care and education systems for the entire family.

  • Right to pass citizenship down to future generations (children born after citizenship automatically become citizens).

  • Right to retain dual or multiple citizenships (Turkey allows dual nationality).

  • Right to lease out the purchased property immediately to enjoy passive rental income.

Consulting company license: 17UY0333-5
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Turkey Citizenship by Real Estate Investment Program
Turkey Turkey
from
$400,000
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