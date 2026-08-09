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Pool Apartments for sale in Iğdır, Turkey

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Iğdır
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5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
Both are the well-known green part of Alanya, compared to other parts of Alanya, skyscrapers…
$107,737
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
The construction of the new complex and nbsp; in Alanya, in the Oba area. The pioneer of Ob…
$148,262
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
We are pleased to present you a new project in the green area of Oba. The advantage of life …
$113,668
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Продается квартира 1+1, площадью 55 м2 на 2 этаже за 155 000 евро. У застройщика есть ана…
$182,827
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
We present to your attention a new chic object under construction! The project is a unique …
$88,957
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Property types in Iğdır

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Iğdır, Turkey

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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