Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Iğdır
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Iğdır, Turkey

Iğdır
123
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Продается квартира 1+1, площадью 55 м2 на 2 этаже за 155 000 евро. У застройщика есть ана…
$182,827
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Iğdır

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Iğdır, Turkey

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go