  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Erdemli
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Erdemli, Turkey

1 BHK
24
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
6
279 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7
€83,250
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
€65,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€66,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
€76,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
€65,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
€84,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
€68,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€76,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
€36,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 14
€255,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with Электрогенератор
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 9
€130,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 10
€96,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 13
We present an apartment of 3+1, with a total area of 147 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€153,000
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 11
We present apartment 4+1, which is located in the central district of Yenisehir. The apartme…
€192,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 7
We present to your attention an apartment located on the 7 floor of a fourteen-storey reside…
€139,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 12
We present an apartment of 2+1, with a total area of 100 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€94,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a new project with a hotel infrastructure, which will be located in one …
€48,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 13
We present an apartment of 3+1, with a total area of 102 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€148,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project of a residential complex in Tomyuk. Project with hotel infrastructu…
€49,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
We present an apartment of 3+1, with a total area of 180 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€154,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Apartment 1+1 is located in the new complex of the Arpachbakhshish district. The apartment h…
€62,600
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3
€154,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 11
€85,500
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 6
€120,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 14
We present an apartment of 2+1, with a total area of 110 m2, in the area of Teje. The apartm…
€107,500
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 8
In the central district of Yenisehir, apartment 4+1 is for sale. The apartment is located on…
€265,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 13
We present an apartment of 1+1, with a total area of 60 m2, which is located in the complex …
€94,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 12
We present an apartment of 1+1, with a total area of 60 m2, which is located in the complex …
€84,500
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 12
We present an apartment of 1+1, with a total area of 60 m2, which is located in the complex …
€82,100
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 5
Apartment 4+1 is available for sale in one of the central districts of Mersin, Mezitli. The …
€141,000

