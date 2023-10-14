Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Erdemli
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Erdemli, Turkey

3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 12
Beachfront 3-Bedroom Real Estate for Sale in Mersin Ayaş 3-bedroom real estate for sale in …
€195,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and City View Flats Near Sea in Mersin Turkey Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterranean, is…
€175,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and City View Flats Near Sea in Mersin Turkey Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterranean, is…
€290,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 5
Seafront Properties with Private Pier in Mersin Ayas Mersin is a big coastal city on the Med…
€140,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Seafront Properties with Private Pier in Mersin Ayas Mersin is a big coastal city on the Med…
€130,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 6
1-Bedroom Real Estate with Sea Views in Mersin Ayas Mersin has a cosmopolitan structure with…
€68,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 12
Beachfront 3-Bedroom Real Estate for Sale in Mersin Ayaş 3-bedroom real estate for sale in …
€200,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ciftepinar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciftepinar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 9
New Flats Walking Distance of the Blue Flag Beaches in Mersin The flats are located in Mersi…
€89,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ciftepinar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciftepinar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 9
New Flats Walking Distance of the Blue Flag Beaches in Mersin The flats are located in Mersi…
€77,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and City View Flats Near Sea in Mersin Turkey Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterranean, is…
€297,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea and City View Flats Near Sea in Mersin Turkey Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterranean, is…
€180,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 11
Spacious Apartments with Sea and Nature Views for Sale in Ayaş Erdemli The apartments with p…
€375,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea View Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms and Terraces in Mersin Ayaş Mersin is a summer destin…
€71,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/6
€130,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limonlu, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limonlu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/10
Great conditions for investment ! Project from the developer - without agency commission ! …
€53,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Limonlu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Limonlu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 6/6
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments in a 7-storey complex under construction in Limonlu, Erde…
€55,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Limonlu, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Limonlu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/10
The new complex in Mersin, Erdemli, the district of Kojakhasanly is the best price! Located…
€50,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 16/24
Ultra luxurious beachfront apartment in Mersin, Ayas The apartment is located on the 16th f…
€125,565
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/12
We present you apartments on the second coastline in a 12-storey complex under construction …
€65,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Canakci, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Canakci, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 12/12
"Zera Homes offers new flats in a 12-storey complex under construction in the Ayas district …
€65,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 8/8
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments  2+1 area from 110 sq.m. in a complex of 8 floors. The co…
€115,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 12/12
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 +1 and 2 +1 area from 45 to 75 sq.m. in a complex of 12…
€106,150
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 14/14
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 +1 and 2 +1 area from 55 to 81 sq.m. in a complex of 14…
€85,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ciftepinar, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ciftepinar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 11
€59,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
"Zera Homes" offers 1+1 and 2+1 apartments from 35m2 to 83m2 first beachline with a view of …
€135,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/12
"Zera Homes" offers luxury 1+1 and 2+1 flats under construction from 50m² to 90m² on the bea…
€106,909
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 26/26
"Zera Homes" offers luxury apartments 2+1, 3+1 and duplexes 4+2 on the upper floors of the c…
€132,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 11/11
We are pleased to offer you 2+1 apartment with sea and nature views in one of the greenest a…
€100,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/8
We offer for sale 90 sq.m. 2+1 apartments with a seaview in the Ayash district of Erdemli by…
€90,000

