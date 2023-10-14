UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Erdemli
Apartments
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Erdemli, Turkey
1 BHK
24
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
6
Apartment
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
4
2
165 m²
11
Spacious Apartments with Sea and Nature Views for Sale in Ayaş Erdemli The apartments with p…
€375,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3
88 m²
6
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the t…
€123,662
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2
1
64 m²
6
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the t…
€104,637
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Limonlu, Turkey
2
1
65 m²
2/10
The new complex in Mersin, Erdemli, the district of Kojakhasanly is the best price! Located…
€50,000
3
Recommend
1
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2
1
65 m²
16/24
Ultra luxurious beachfront apartment in Mersin, Ayas The apartment is located on the 16th f…
€125,565
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2
1
50 m²
1/12
We present you apartments on the second coastline in a 12-storey complex under construction …
€65,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Canakci, Turkey
2
48 m²
12/12
"Zera Homes offers new flats in a 12-storey complex under construction in the Ayas district …
€65,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3
110 m²
8/8
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 2+1 area from 110 sq.m. in a complex of 8 floors. The co…
€115,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2
45 m²
12/12
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 +1 and 2 +1 area from 45 to 75 sq.m. in a complex of 12…
€106,150
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2
55 m²
14/14
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments 1 +1 and 2 +1 area from 55 to 81 sq.m. in a complex of 14…
€85,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2
35 m²
4/4
"Zera Homes" offers 1+1 and 2+1 apartments from 35m2 to 83m2 first beachline with a view of …
€135,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2
50 m²
12/12
"Zera Homes" offers luxury 1+1 and 2+1 flats under construction from 50m² to 90m² on the bea…
€106,909
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3
68 m²
26/26
"Zera Homes" offers luxury apartments 2+1, 3+1 and duplexes 4+2 on the upper floors of the c…
€132,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Ciftepinar, Turkey
2
50 m²
14/14
Apartment in Arpachbahshish by Zera Homes with 1+1 and 2+1 layout, 50 m² to 81 m². The comp…
€70,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2
70 m²
11/11
We are pleased to offer you 2+1 apartment with sea and nature views in one of the greenest a…
€100,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3
60 m²
8/8
We offer for sale 90 sq.m. 2+1 apartments with a seaview in the Ayash district of Erdemli by…
€90,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2
65 m²
1/24
We offer 1+1 and 2+1 apartments in a new complex in Ayash, Erdemli by Zera Homes, ranging fr…
€107,943
Recommend
