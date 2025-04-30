Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Erdemli, Turkey

penthouses
3
studios
3
1 BHK
86
2 BHK
49
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
Welcome to the world of comfort and freedom, just a step away from coastal harmony! We pre…
$63,173
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/7
Our apartment is ready to move in: Located on the 1st floor of a 7-story building. D…
$45,350
