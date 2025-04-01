Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Erdemli, Turkey

1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the …
$42,385
3 bedroom apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 26
Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea,…
$86,266
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4
Apartments in a ready-made complex to choose from! Tomyuk is a young and actively developing…
Price on request
5 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
For sale is an apartment 4 + 1 in the center of the largest district of Mersina, Mezitli. Th…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
In the new complex with a convenient location, a two-bedroom apartment with a total area of …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
We are glad to present you a ready-made residential complex with a rich infrastructure in on…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 11
In the new complex with a comfortable infrastructure and convenient location, a two-bedroom …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 12
Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey A pr…
$220,619
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
The owner put up for sale apartments in a residence with full infrastructure and excellent l…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4
We want to present you a new project in the Davultep microdistrict from the famous developer…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4
For sale is furnished apartment 3 + 1 in one of the seaside neighborhoods of Mersin - Cheshm…
Price on request
5 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 11
We offer you another apartment with sea views. The offer is located in the Mezitli area and …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
We present to your attention a new residential complex in the Arpachbakhshsh area. The resid…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Furnished apartment 2 + 1 in the historical district of Mersin, Kyzkalesi is for sale. The a…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
The residential complex consists of three 15-storey blocks with a facade in a modern style, …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Tu…
$73,902
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4
In one of the most popular areas of Mersin - Teje, the construction of a new residential com…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
Apartments in the project of a residential complex in the area of Arpachbakhshish. The premi…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
The sale of the 3+1 planning apartment in the Mercin microdistrict, and Tedge is presented. …
Price on request
3 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
We bring to your attention an apartment in a finished residential complex with a rich infras…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
In the actively developing and gaining popularity area of Arpachbakhshish, the construction …
Price on request
4 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 4
In one of the most popular and popular areas of Alanya, Mahmutlar, a project of a modern res…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, …
$116,512
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Erdemli district is being built up with new complexes, respectively, after the development o…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4
We are glad to present you apartments in a ready-made complex in the popular area of Teje - …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4
The residential complex consists of one fourteen -story block located in the illuminated lan…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersi…
$85,857
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 13
In the new complex with a comfortable infrastructure and convenient location, a two-bedroom …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a new large -scale project with hotel infrastructure, which will be loca…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a unique project of a large -scale residential complex in one o…
Price on request
