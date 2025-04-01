Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Erdemli, Turkey

1 BHK
51
2 BHK
39
3 BHK
8
9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
Studios and one bedroom flats in a new complex with great infrastructure, 600 metres to the …
$42,385
3 bedroom apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 26
Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a mini golf course at 80 meters from the sea,…
$86,266
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 12
Residential complex with swimming pool, 250 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey A pr…
$220,619
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
Spacious one bedroom apartments in a new complex, 600 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Tu…
$73,902
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with gazebos, sauna and swimming pool, 2 minutes to the beach, Erdemli, …
$116,512
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersi…
$85,857
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 16
Flats in a new complex with water park and cinema 500 m from the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turke…
$59,774
1 bedroom apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 12
Residence with a swimming pool and an aquapark at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey We…
$106,620
1 bedroom apartment in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 24
Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersi…
$98,141
