Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erzincan merkez
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Erzincan merkez, Turkey

1 property total found
5 bedroom apartment in Aksemsettin Mahallesi, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Aksemsettin Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
This completely renovated building is located in the Aksemsettin neighborhood of Fatih, one …
$1,61M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Erzincan merkez, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes