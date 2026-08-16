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Pool Penthouses for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

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Ankara
11
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17
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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
$207,567
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