Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Trabzon
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2 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with Terraces in Tranquil and Comfortable Area in Trabzon Yalıncak The apartments…
$415,269
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Akçaabat, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 17/17
Expansive Duplex Apartment in the Panorama 61 Project in Trabzon Akçaabat This elegant duple…
$356,275
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Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Terrace
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