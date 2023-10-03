Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
1930
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Pool View Apartment in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most desired destinatio…
€161,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€117,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€209,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€240,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€335,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
3+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apa…
€355,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
3+1 Twin Villas for Sale with Private Pool and Garden in Alanya Tepe Alanya, situated to the…
€479,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
Paradise villas ARCADIA VIEW in the heart of Alanya from NSM Construction.   With great pl…
€1,55M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€460,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 228 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€450,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
Ultra Luxe Real Estate with Sea and Castle View in the Center of Alanya The real estate is l…
€445,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 8/8
Sea View Properties from Luxury Project in Alanya's Investment Region, Avsallar New apartmen…
€250,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Properties in Complex with Many Social Facilities in the Peaceful Area of ​​Payallar …
€144,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Payallar Alanya Stylish apartment…
€200,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Properties Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar has become one of …
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Sea View Flats Offering Ultra Luxurious and Quality Lifestyle in Alanya Payallar The flats a…
€267,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
City View Luxury Flats in Payallar Alanya Payallar, the flats are situated in, is a developi…
€199,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€190,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€246,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Flats in Alanya Ciplakli within a Social Complex with Swimming Pool The chic flats are locat…
€201,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Flats in Alanya Ciplakli within a Social Complex with Swimming Pool The chic flats are locat…
€253,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Independent Villa with Sea and City Views in Alanya's Rising Value Tepe This independent vil…
€1,35M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 305 m²
Detached Houses with Panoramic Sea and City Views in Alanya Bektaş The modern houses are loc…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Fully Furnished Excellent Mansion for Sale with Panoramic View The antique mansion for sale …
€2,37M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Newly Built Luxurious Detached Villas with Sea View in Alanya Center Brand new luxurious vil…
€3,48M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas For Sale in Alanya Kargicak with Private Pool and Garden Villas for sale are l…
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas for Sale in Alanya Antalya with Private Pools and Gardens Villas are located i…
€750,000
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas for Sale in Alanya Antalya with Private Pools and Gardens Villas are located i…
€550,000

