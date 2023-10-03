Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

Sekerhane Mahallesi
1930
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Alanya, situated on Turkey's stunning Mediterranean coast, has become a sought-after destina…
€475,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Incekum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Incekum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Nestled along the enchanting Turkish Riviera, Alanya has long been celebrated for its captiv…
€440,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
3+1 Villa for Sale in Alanya Kargıcak Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. Apa…
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
Paradise villas ARCADIA VIEW in the heart of Alanya from NSM Construction.   With great pl…
€1,55M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
Ultra Luxe Real Estate with Sea and Castle View in the Center of Alanya The real estate is l…
€445,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/8
Apartments in Alanya Avsallar in a Complex with Swimming Pool The apartments to buy in Alany…
€171,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Properties in Complex with Many Social Facilities in the Peaceful Area of ​​Payallar …
€144,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Payallar Alanya Stylish apartment…
€200,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Properties Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar has become one of …
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Sea View Flats Offering Ultra Luxurious and Quality Lifestyle in Alanya Payallar The flats a…
€267,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
City View Luxury Flats in Payallar Alanya Payallar, the flats are situated in, is a developi…
€199,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€190,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€246,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 2/2
Fully Furnished Excellent Mansion for Sale with Panoramic View The antique mansion for sale …
€2,37M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas For Sale in Alanya Kargicak with Private Pool and Garden Villas for sale are l…
€1,25M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Degirmendere, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Degirmendere, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Chic Nature View Flats in a Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Oba, Alanya Luxury flats a…
€320,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Apartments with Social Facilities in Alanya Avsallar promises a healthy life where …
€149,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€890,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Detached Villas with Castle, City and Sea View in Alanya Antalya Villas with modern des…
€790,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Detached House in a Peaceful Location in Kargıcak, Alanya The luxurious house is situ…
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Sea and Castle View Villas in Cikcilli Alanya The villas for sale are situated in the…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea Views in Alanya Well-designed luxury houses are located in A…
€775,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea Views in Alanya Well-designed luxury houses are located in A…
€675,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Nature and Sea View Detached Villa in a Luxurious Project in Kargıcak Alanya The detached vi…
€400,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea and Castle View Villas with Private Pool in Alanya Luxe detached villas are located in A…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yesiloez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yesiloez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
Ultra-Luxury Detached Villas in a Project in Yesiloz Alanya The detached villas are located …
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Kargicak Alanya …
€850,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas in Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Kargicak Alanya …
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Luxury Detached Houses with Sea and City Views in Alanya Tepe Alanya's Tepe region is a uniq…
€310,000

