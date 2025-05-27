Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Alanya, Turkey

villas
386
townhouses
32
duplexes
133
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplex 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
We present you a new elite residential complex in the Buyukhasbahs area, consisting of two 6…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 1
For those who prefer unity with nature, silence and mountain air to the bustle of a big city…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Floor 4
What makes the project elite? The developer from the TOP-5, a stunningly diverse infrastruct…
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4
The residential complex is located in the upper part of the district, both, in a well-mainta…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go