  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Alanya, Turkey

penthouses
331
condos
5
multi-level apartments
7
studios
12
310 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$296,319
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/7
Experience coastal living at its finest with this modern 1+1 apartment, located in the vibra…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$279,224
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/6
🏡 Interior Features – 1+1 Apartments Branded ceramic flooring in all living areas …
$136,763
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/6
🏡 Interior Features – 1+1 Apartments Branded ceramic flooring in all living areas He…
$165,255
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the vibrant Cleopatra area of Alanya. P…
$500,386
2 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
For Sale Seaside 2+1 Apartment at Yekta Kestel Alanya Alanya/ Kestel Seaside Located Y…
$273,016
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 11/12
Modern apartment 1 + 1 in Mahmutlar, AlanyaWe bring to your attention a stylish one-bedroom …
$142,547
2 room apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
If you dream of living by the sea in a quieter and more secluded corner of Alanya, consider …
Price on request
4 room apartment in Kestel, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
In a new complex with a comfortable infrastructure and an excellent location, an apartment 3…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4
Actively developing Avsallar continues to delight new projects.  We present to you a new pro…
Price on request
Apartment in Oba, Turkey
Apartment
Oba, Turkey
Area 67 m²
Sale of apartments in the new residential complex in the area of ​​both city Alania. The c…
$160,138
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
This brand-new apartment is situated on the ground floor of a 3-storey building in Avsallar.…
$147,071
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
About the Project   Location: Alanya/Avsallar, Antalya Under Construction  Deli…
$81,425
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
Based on the walking distance, the sea is 1 minute away, the nearest grocery store is 5 min…
$299,919
Apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
Apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Area 55 m²
A new investment project in Kargydzhak, Alanya. The project is one block that includes 9 a…
$304,779
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 10/12
AXA PROPERTY For Sale 2+1 Mahmutlar Alanya Full Activity Complex ALANYA/MAHMUTLAR A…
$192,453
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Area 60 m²
The new residential complex of apartments in the center of Alania. The residential complex…
$209,729
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 11
Selling apartment 2+1 in Makhmutlar is a very popular place for living both among tourists a…
$190,255
3 room apartment in Kestel, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 4
For sale is an apartment 3 + 1 in a new residential complex in one of the largest areas of M…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Oba, Turkey
2 room apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 4
The project of a luxury residential complex with an income guarantee is located in the Oba d…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
Buy your dream apartment at the best prices! In the area of Kestel, the construction of a la…
Price on request
Apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 52 m²
The new project is located in the Mahmutlar region. On a plot with an area of ​​10 463 m2 th…
$120,104
1 bedroom apartment in Çıplaklı, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çıplaklı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the popular Oba district of Alanya, this 1-bedroom apartment is part of a well-ma…
$107,474
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
FACTSHEET   PAYMENT PLAN We offer a very easy payment plan for our clients : % 3…
$252,620
Penthouse 2 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
In the environmentally friendly area, Avsallar is under construction of a complex consisting…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4
We are pleased to present to your attention a new residential complex in the resort area of …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/9
ID AL 2087Ready apartment 2 + 1 in 950 m from the Mediterranean Sea.We offer to your attenti…
$107,935
Apartment in Demirtaş, Turkey
Apartment
Demirtaş, Turkey
Area 49 m²
The investment project is located in the city of Alanya - in the Demirtash area. Demirtash i…
$135,343
2 room apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
In a new modern residential complex in the center of Alanya from the owner put up for sale a…
Price on request
