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Pool Studios in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Choeng Thale
231
Rawai
80
Sakhu
23
Karon
43
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52 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
$174,376
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,335
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 8
A unique opportunity to invest in stylish and modern apartments in the heart of Bang Tao tha…
$103,509
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 7
An attractive investment opportunity! Yield: from 6% per annum!Installments available!Full f…
$110,451
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 5/7
🌴 Resort-style residential complex near Kamala Beach A modern residential development jus…
$117,126
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Phuket is a stylish apartment that perfectly…
$174,544
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/7
New studio for sale in the heart of Bang Tao. This offer is for those who want to live in th…
$102,100
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
An ergonomic studio for sale in a new project created for those who appreciate the aesthetic…
$121,457
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,390
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/6
Resort-Style Residential Development Just 5 Minutes from Kata Beach A modern resort-style…
$130,820
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in the heart of Nai Harn with high yield…
$139,431
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury apartment with many amenities! Rental yield: 6-7% per annum!Included trim, built-in k…
$184,762
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/7
Luxury Living Just 400 Metres from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket Discover a modern resort-style …
$157,196
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/8
EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALES. MOVE-IN & RENTAL READY APARTMENTS Own your dream apartment by the se…
$118,184
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,308
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
Italian Coastal-Style Resort Residence in Phuket A modern residential resort designed for…
$118,118
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Studio apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Studio apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 3
Invest in a luxury beachfront apartment at BEACHFRONT BLISS CONDO on the coast of Talanga!Gu…
$172,306
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,322
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
$174,363
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/8
For sale luxury studio with design repair area of 24 sq.m. The studio is located in an excel…
$100,805
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
The project of apartments is built in one of the most popular locations of the island, where…
$133,799
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Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Area 36 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$156,665
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale a spacious studio with design repair area of 22.2 sq.m. The studio is located in an…
$58,856
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale a cozy studio with design repair area of 37.4 sq.m. The studio is located in an exc…
$162,131
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale luxury studio with design repair area of 26.8 sq.m. The studio is located in an exc…
$137,777
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale luxury studio with design repair area of 37.4 sq.m. The studio is located in an exc…
$162,169
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale a cozy studio with design repair area of 52.74 sq.m. The studio is located in an ex…
$167,758
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Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
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