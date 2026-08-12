Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Choeng Thale
231
Rawai
80
Sakhu
23
Karon
43
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
$174,376
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,335
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,390
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,349
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,308
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$174,322
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
$174,363
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Area 36 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$156,665
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/7
$107,440
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/7
$68,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 6/7
The most anticipated start of sales on the island of Phuket in 2024! Introducing the project…
$116,630
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
$128,211
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/7
$44,927
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,097
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,110
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/6
$178,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/7
$68,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
1 room studio apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/7
$64,326
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,072
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$162,084
Leave a request

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go