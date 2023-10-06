Seaview Studios for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
We present to your attention the complex of apartments in the Ravai area with mountain views…
€119,129
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/7
Do you often think about your own apartment on the shores of the warm sea? The dream is easi…
€65,000
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/8
€101,475
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, mad…
€120,676
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket Province, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, mad…
€165,862
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/8
Welcome to the luxurious residential complex in Phuket, your new oasis of luxury and comfort…
€130,733
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€66,794
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
€192,610
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
€130,376
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 5
€110,979
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 8
€99,860
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 7
€42,971
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartmen…
€123,941
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ban Kata, Thailand
Ban Kata, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 7
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunn…
€114,229
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable dev…
€143,818
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 4/7
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
€51,664
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 5/8
Do you know what perfection looks like? We can show you! Welcome to our residential complex …
€90,539
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Property Investment with 8% Rental Guarantee for 3 years and Free Holiday in one of the most…
€121,568
1 room studio apartment with sea view, with Residence and citizenship, with #sea view#villa#вилла в испании#вид на море/океан/залив#дом в испании#appliances#испания#spain in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 300 m²
Floor 8/8
ECO FRIENDLY CONCEPT Why we care Every 1.2 seconds, man destroy an area of forest t…
€137,944
1 room studio apartment with sea view, with sea view,walking distance from the sea, with sea view,close to the market in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 300 m²
Floor 8/8
Investment real estate in Thailand on Phuket Island Apartments for personal use and investme…
€82,744
1 room studio apartment with by the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/8
The condominium Wekata Luxury is a new project of Phuket9 company. 7% guaranteed income prog…
€119,647
1 room studio apartment with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/8
New studio apartment, 41 sqm, with sea view in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex…
€157,232
1 room studio apartment with sea view, with by the sea, with пешая доступность к морю in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/8
New studio apartment, 39,6 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
€107,403
1 room studio apartment with sea view, with by the sea, with пешая доступность к морю in Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/6
New studio apartment, 44,2 sqm, in a condominium VIPKaron, a residential complex in Phuket w…
€120,963

