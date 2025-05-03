Show property on map Show properties list
Studios with garage for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

17 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apartments within walking distance to 2 beaches. Just 430 m to Kata Beach and 850 m to Karon…
$210,627
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/7
Discover the epitome of tranquil living in Naiyang, Phuket – an exquisite retreat situated j…
$81,648
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Indulge in the atmosphere of luxury and comfort with this stylish studio in an upcoming resi…
$119,019
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the prestigious Bang Tao district of Phuket, Thailand, this exceptional 1-bedroom…
$398,689
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Indulge in the pinnacle of sophistication and celestial elegance at this architectural maste…
$97,514
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
?️ Luxurious Studio for Sale in Phuket ID: CN19 Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$139,241
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Welcome to the extraordinary world of luxury living in Phuket, crafted by an Australian deve…
$85,978
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Explore the charm of a sophisticated condo development nestled in the heart of Nai Harn, Phu…
$85,049
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of sophisticated living at this deluxe condominium in Chalon…
$139,234
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kamala, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kamala, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Spacious Studio for Sale just 100m from Kamala Beach Introducing a spacious studio span…
$171,629
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Experience a distinctive vacation at this resort-style condominium in the heart of Bang Tao,…
$151,567
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 8/8
Immerse yourself in the essence of nature at our extraordinary Phuket residence. Inspired by…
$54,434
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karon, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Indulge in the allure of these charming apartments within walking distance of two stunning b…
$103,722
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Indulge in the allure of a deluxe studio in a ready-to-move-in residential complex just a sh…
$104,851
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the essence of unparalleled comfort with this stylish studio nestled wit…
$116,890
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/8
Experience eco-friendly luxury living at this exceptional condominium in the heart of the Su…
$115,018
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of luxury living at this beachfront haven just 100 meters fr…
$180,701
