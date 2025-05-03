Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Studios for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Choeng Thale
245
Rawai
88
Karon
48
Patong
3
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$139,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go