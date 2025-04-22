Residential complex Villas with private pools, large terraces and lounge areas, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand

The project has 30 villas surrounded by palm trees and landscaped areas. Closed territory with security system and management company. Each villa has large terraces and lounge areas for relaxation.

Each villa includes a living room, dining room, 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms. The number of floors at the objects is different - from 1 to 3. There is a gym on the territory.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Samui is the second largest island in Thailand and the Bophut area is a popular tourist centre, with a high demand for rentals.

Chaweng is Samui Island's best beach with picturesque coves, fine sand, crystal clear water and a slight slope to the sea. The area offers guests a huge range of hotels, from five-star resorts to simple bamboo bungalows. During the day Chaweng is a centre for water sports, windsurfing and aquabiking, while at night it becomes a big dance arena.