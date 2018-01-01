Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand

The complex is located in the Pratumnak area on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, and the famous Walking Street are within easy reach, but with all this, Pratumnak is a residential area and it is always quiet and calm here. Clean beaches, walking parks, sidewalks along the roads, Golden Buddha Hill, viewing platforms, a small water park, food markets, and just 100 meters from the house there is an excellent transport interchange.
The infrastructure of the complex:
Swimming pool, sun loungers, and umbrellas
Equipped fitness room
Finnish sauna
Green terrace with panoramic views of the bay and Pratumnak hill
Underground parking
24-hour video surveillance and security
Wi-Fi on every floor
2 lifts
Dog walking area
Free shuttle to the beach
All apartments are finished and equipped with built-in furniture. Each room has a separate air conditioner, the bathroom is equipped with sanitary ware and built-in lighting on the ceilings.
An excellent option for a cozy condominium for those who like to spend the winter season under the sun or travel with their family.
The project, which is a separate residential park in the heart of Pattaya, from a developer who received the award for "Best Boutique Developer on the East Coast" at the Thailand Property awards.
The residence features 5 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a yoga studio, a gym, a jogging track, gardens with fountains and waterfalls, a kids' playground, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and CCTV.
The residence consists of 6 buildings with 8 floors, the apartments in which are rented on average for 8 months a year.
Apartment area: from 25 m2
Prices: from 77 thousand $
Apartments are fully furnished
The project was finished in 2019
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen cabinetry
Wardrobes
Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the center of Pattaya, close to Jomtien beaches, shopping mall, a prestigious international school, and Sukhumvit Road.
Total units: 9 villas
Land size: Starting from 509.91 - 779.08 m2
Built-up area: 403.7 - 485.25 m2
Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms
Pool size: 4.20 x 10 meters
Common area management company
Common fitness center
Furniture package - 62,000 euros (for villa with 4 bedrooms 70,000 euros).
Advantages
Payment plan:
Reservation fee - 2%
Sales & purchase agreement (within 30 days from date of reservation) - 28%
Completion of main structure - 20%
Completion of roof and walls - 20%
Completion of windows and doors - 20%
Completion of villa transfer and ownership (transfer fees to be shared 50/50 between buyer and seller) - 10%
Location and nearby infrastructure
Premium location - 5 minutes drive to Phuket Lagoon, Boat Avenue and Bangtao Beach. Approximately 15 minutes drive to British International School of Phuket, golf courses and Phuket International Airport.