Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Thailand
€241,247
Description
About the complex

We offer high-quality single-storey villas with swimming pools of 30 m2 and parking spaces.

Type of ownership - Freehold.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 3 air conditioners in 3 bedrooms
  • 2 ceiling fans in the living room
  • 3 electric water heaters
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area of Lamai.

  • Silver Beach - 3 minutes
  • Lamai Beach - 2 minutes
  • Hospital - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes
Baan Lamai, Thailand

Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€71,047
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Samut Prakan, Thailand
from
€98,374
Residential complex Ready-to-move-in apartments with swimming pools, large restaurant and bar, 500 metres from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€118,999
Residential complex New complex of villas in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€624,353
Residential complex Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Phuket, Thailand
from
€134,441
Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Residential complex Star
Residential complex Star
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€42,059
Area 23–40 m²
6 properties 6
Agency: Geo Estate
The complex is located in the Pratumnak area on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, and the famous Walking Street are within easy reach, but with all this, Pratumnak is a residential area and it is always quiet and calm here. Clean beaches, walking parks, sidewalks along the roads, Golden Buddha Hill, viewing platforms, a small water park, food markets, and just 100 meters from the house there is an excellent transport interchange. The infrastructure of the complex: Swimming pool, sun loungers, and umbrellas Equipped fitness room Finnish sauna Green terrace with panoramic views of the bay and Pratumnak hill Underground parking 24-hour video surveillance and security Wi-Fi on every floor 2 lifts Dog walking area Free shuttle to the beach All apartments are finished and equipped with built-in furniture. Each room has a separate air conditioner, the bathroom is equipped with sanitary ware and built-in lighting on the ceilings.
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€71,047
Agency: TRANIO
An excellent option for a cozy condominium for those who like to spend the winter season under the sun or travel with their family. The project, which is a separate residential park in the heart of Pattaya, from a developer who received the award for "Best Boutique Developer on the East Coast" at the Thailand Property awards. The residence features 5 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a yoga studio, a gym, a jogging track, gardens with fountains and waterfalls, a kids' playground, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and CCTV. The residence consists of 6 buildings with 8 floors, the apartments in which are rented on average for 8 months a year. Apartment area: from 25 m2 Prices: from 77 thousand $ Apartments are fully furnished The project was finished in 2019 Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Pattaya, close to Jomtien beaches, shopping mall, a prestigious international school, and Sukhumvit Road. Ban Lamung area is the center of Pattaya, close to the main Jomtien Beach, Bangkok Expressway, shopping malls, the prestigious Aksorn International School and Sukhumvit Road.
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
from
€1,09M
Agency: TRANIO
Total units: 9 villas Land size: Starting from 509.91 - 779.08 m2 Built-up area: 403.7 - 485.25 m2 Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms Pool size: 4.20 x 10 meters Common area management company Common fitness center Furniture package - 62,000 euros (for villa with 4 bedrooms 70,000 euros). Advantages Payment plan: Reservation fee - 2% Sales & purchase agreement (within 30 days from date of reservation) - 28% Completion of main structure - 20% Completion of roof and walls - 20% Completion of windows and doors - 20% Completion of villa transfer and ownership (transfer fees to be shared 50/50 between buyer and seller) - 10% Location and nearby infrastructure Premium location - 5 minutes drive to Phuket Lagoon, Boat Avenue and Bangtao Beach. Approximately 15 minutes drive to British International School of Phuket, golf courses and Phuket International Airport.
