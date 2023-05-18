Thailand will soon revoke one of its long-term visas

On June 16, 2023, applications for the Thailand Elite Family Excursion Membership (EFE) long-term visa package will cease . This visa package has been popular with families who travel frequently.

Recall that the Elite Family Excursion Membership includes not only five-year multi-entry visas but also various additional services such as expedited passport control on entry, transfers, sports club memberships, concierge service, bureaucratic simplification, and others.

The change will not affect individuals who are already EFE members or have already applied for EFE. For those who plan to apply for this visa package in the final days, however, it will be important to pay the full cost within 30 days of receiving the approval letter.

For reference. The Thailand Elite program, for a fixed annual fee of $19,000, provides the opportunity to live in Thailand permanently for 5–20 years. Currently, this program includes eight types of visas, including the Elite Family Excursion Membership, which will soon be canceled.

