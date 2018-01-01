Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

from €164,955

Completion date: 2023

Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, made in a modern design and various layouts, ranging from 29 to 77 sq.m. The complex consists of 5 residential 8 building buildings and accommodates 476 apartments. The following types of apartments: studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, duplexes in the loft style, apartments with direct access to the pool. Each apartment has a living area, a European-style kitchen and will be an ideal venue for an unforgettable vacation or honeymoon, as well as for a long stay. And can serve as a tropical residence. Along with an amazing 500-meter flower alley, the project includes 5 pools with a jacuzzi, 4 restaurants, 2 water bars, 23 boutique shops, a five-star hotel, 4 fitness centers, a yoga center, playgrounds and rooms, 24-hour security and much more. This is a great place for a permanent stay, as well as the ability to receive additional income from investments through rent. PLACEMENT: The project is located at: 28/40, Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket. Sea Heaven is located across the road from the picturesque Nai Ton Beach, among the pristine jungle stretching for many kilometers. The complex is a 20-minute drive from Laguna Phuket Resort and Villa Market Supermarket, beach clubs, restaurants, bars, Tesco Lotus Shopping Complex. Phuket International Airport is a 10-minute drive away. EASY: - Pools on the complex - Pool bar - Restaurants - Reception / Lobby - gym - Bar - lobby - Conference room - Roof garden - 3 theme gardens - Yoga - Management company office -Protection 24/7 - Shops - Parking Sea Heaven offers a unique combination of location, price and quality for those who wish to purchase real estate in a truly amazing location on Phuket Island. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!