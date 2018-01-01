  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
€2,41M
About the complex

We offer exclusive villas with a picturesque view of the coast, inner courtyards, large swimming pools and jacuzzis.

The residence features around-the-clock security and is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants.

Features of the flats

Each house includes 3 or 5 bedrooms with bathrooms, a large living room, a separate dining room, a kitchen, staff rooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
€2,41M
