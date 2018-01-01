  1. Realting.com
  Villas with private pools, in a complex with large infrastructure, 30 metres from Rawai Beach, Phuket

Villas with private pools, in a complex with large infrastructure, 30 metres from Rawai Beach, Phuket

Phuket, Thailand
from
€430,384
;
13
About the complex

The unique concept of the project makes it a focal point for the entire Rawai area. The property has high rental potential irrespective of the season.

There are 22 premium villas with 4-6 bedrooms.

Rental Pool program for villas - 40% of income to investor, 60% - Management Company, from its share it covers all expenses. Predicted yields: 5-10% per annum. Revenue after delivery of the complex.

There is an installment until the end of construction with the first payment of 50%. Deposit is 200,000 THB.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More information about the infrastructure: shopping centre (food supermarket and children's supermarket), sports complex and gym, tennis court, 3 communal swimming pools with panoramic sea view, private international school (Cambridge programme), private kindergarten, children's entertainment park and trampoline centre, professional rejuvenation clinic, restaurants and a British pub, SPA and cosmetology.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Rawai is Phuket's largest district. It is popular for expats and winterers. The area has good transport links and is close to the beaches of Naiharn, Janui, Ao San, and Rawai.

Rawai beach is 30 metres away. There are plenty of bars and restaurants along the promenade. Big Buddha is a 30-minute drive away.

Chalong pier is 5 km.

International Airport is 40 km.

Phuket, Thailand

Villas with private pools, in a complex with large infrastructure, 30 metres from Rawai Beach, Phuket
Phuket, Thailand
from
€430,384
