Residential complex AYANA HEIGHTS SEAVIEW RESIDENCE

Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$240,543
29/01/2026
$240,543
13/06/2024
$141,185
;
22
ID: 19957
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Русский Русский

Investment facility! Revenue from 7%!

Installment!

Furniture included in the price

Beautiful view of the sea!

AYANA Heights is surrounded by national parks and tropical vegetation, near the famous Bang Tao Beach. It is a secluded paradise with easy access to all city amenities.

Facilities: 3 swimming pools and waterfall, coworking library, children's playground, children's room, fitness studio, sauna, lobby.

Location:

- Layan Beach, 3 minutes.

- Laguna Phuket, 5 minutes;

- Laguna golf course, 5 minutes;

- Boat Avenue, 10 minutes.

- Porto de Phuket, 10 minutes.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

Location on the map

Choeng Thale, Thailand

