KAVE AVA

Chang Rak Yai, Thailand
from
€55,981
;
16
About the complex

Great option for investment! Yield from 5%!

Perfect for both permanent residence and rental!

The house is completed! The apartments are fully furnished!

Beneficial The location of the complex will increase the demand for rental!

Modern apartments near the main road in the Klong Nueng area, Pathum Thani.

Kave AVA - 8 storey building, a new start to life with ultra-modern design. Green area with an area of ​​more than 3840 sq.m. with more than 7000 sq.m. areas for implementing ideas and activities.

Amenities: Community pool, co-working space/meeting room, music room, indoor games room, mini cinema, community garden, fitness, community gym, yoga area, car parking, 24-hour security, video surveillance.

Infrastructure: shopping centers and shops, restaurants, cafes, schools, university, hospital. Location: - Suvarnabhumi Airport, 55 km.; - opposite the entrance to Thammasat University; - opposite Chiang Rak Gate 2; - next to the SRT red line.

Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • House leased
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
New building location
Chang Rak Yai, Thailand

