Villa Diamond Pool Villa

Si Sunthon, Thailand
from
$419,689
from
$1,963/m²
;
16
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 24743
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Welcome to Diamond Pool Villa, where we offer you a cozy, simple and neutral space that emanates a warm and inviting atmosphere. Our villas are designed to provide refined comfort and effortless elegance, making you feel right at home from the moment you step in.

We understand the importance of ease of access for everyday activities, which is why our villas are conveniently located. You will find everything you need within reach, from the best international schools to the stunning beach just a stone’;s throw away.
Privacy is paramount at Diamond Pool Villa, where we understand that you need a sanctuary to unwind and rejuvenate. Our villas are thoughtfully designed to provide you with the seclusion you crave, allowing you to connect with nature and embrace the tranquility that surrounds you.

Nature is a vital component of Diamond Pool Villa, where we incorporate green spaces and natural elements into our design, providing you with a serene oasis to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You will be able to immerse yourself in the beauty of the natural world while enjoying the refined comforts of our villas.

We invite you to experience the perfect balance of luxury and simplicity at Diamond Pool Villa. Come and explore our beautiful villas and discover the ultimate in relaxed living.

 

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

