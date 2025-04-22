Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 950 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

The complex consists of 4 luxury fully equipped villas, which are ideal for families with children.

gated territory

fitness center and sauna

12-meter-long swimming pool with a deck

parking for 3 cars

staff rooms

laundry

elevator

green area with a waterfall

High-quality imported furniture

Chong Thale Beach - 950 meters

Supermarkets, hospitals, shopping malls - within 4 km

Laguna Golf Course - 2 km

Catch Beach Club - 8 km

International school - 10 km

Phuket Airport - 14 km

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure