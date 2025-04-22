  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 950 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 950 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$2,04M
14/04/2025
$2,03M
13/04/2025
$2,03M
12/04/2025
$2,02M
11/04/2025
$2,04M
10/04/2025
$2,01M
09/04/2025
$2,03M
08/04/2025
$2,03M
07/04/2025
$2,04M
06/04/2025
$2,04M
05/04/2025
$2,04M
04/04/2025
$2,05M
03/04/2025
$2,09M
02/04/2025
$2,09M
01/04/2025
$2,10M
31/03/2025
$2,10M
30/03/2025
$2,10M
29/03/2025
$2,11M
28/03/2025
$2,11M
27/03/2025
$2,11M
26/03/2025
$2,10M
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23337
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417330
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

About the complex

The complex consists of 4 luxury fully equipped villas, which are ideal for families with children.

  • gated territory
  • fitness center and sauna
  • 12-meter-long swimming pool with a deck
  • parking for 3 cars
  • staff rooms
  • laundry
  • elevator
  • green area with a waterfall
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • High-quality imported furniture
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Chong Thale Beach - 950 meters
  • Supermarkets, hospitals, shopping malls - within 4 km
  • Laguna Golf Course - 2 km
  • Catch Beach Club - 8 km
  • International school - 10 km
  • Phuket Airport - 14 km

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Diamond Condominium Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$150,577
Residential complex PARK ORIGIN THONGLOR
Bangkok, Thailand
from
$251,932
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$43,000
Residential complex The Ozone Condominium Phuket
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$149,264
Residential complex New residential complex with a hotel and a spa center close to beaches and Laguna Golf Corse, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thailand
from
$118,843
You are viewing
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 950 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$2,04M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$248,048
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
$51,390
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Investment opportunity! Comfortable apartments in the picturesque Bang Saray Beach area. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!The house is completed, ready to move in! The apartment is furnished!Close to Bang Saray beach! Convenient transportation.Breeze Beach Side …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Essence Residence
Residential complex Essence Residence
Rawai, Thailand
from
$137,948
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
4 real estate objects 4
New Deluxe class project in Rawai districtA new deluxe-class clubhouse near Rawai Quay with two swimming pools, a view roof and a restaurant on the grounds has begun to be built by one of the island's most reliable and well-established developers in the past.The residential complex is locate…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
15.12.2023
“Pattaya is the most promising destination now.” How investors can make money by investing in new buildings in Thailand – expert’s opinion
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
22.09.2023
Thailand's new personal income tax: Foreigners will be required to pay taxes in this country from 2024
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
06.09.2023
Thailand is changing the rules of the game: The country's golden visas are getting up to 500% more expensive
Show all publications