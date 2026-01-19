Villa Alisha Green Hill

Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*

Who is it suitable for:

Alisha Green Hill is ideal for those who appreciate exclusivity and comfort. This project is designed for those looking for a quiet place in Phuket for relaxation and profitable investment.

About the location:

Located in Thalang, Phuket, Alisha Green Hill is in one of the island's most attractive areas. Thalang combines tranquility with convenient access to the best beaches, restaurants, and shopping centers.

About the project:

The Alisha Green Hill project is a unique combination of modern design and natural harmony. Property prices start from ฿13.9M THB ($382,624 USD). Project completion is planned for Q3 2025. Luxury apartments are available for purchase with prices up to ฿15.9M THB ($437,678 USD). The average price per square meter is approximately ฿... THB ($... USD).

Amenities:



24-hour CCTV

Garden

Parking

Security

Swimming pool

Investment attractiveness:

Alisha Green Hill is not just a prestigious residence but also a profitable investment. The high demand for real estate in Thalang and the price growth make this project an excellent choice for investors. Additionally, there is no maintenance fee and capital repair fund, reducing operating costs.

Top-3 features:

Unique design combining modernity and nature. Excellent location in the prestigious Thalang area. No maintenance fee and capital repair fund.

