  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Villa Alisha Green Hill

Villa Alisha Green Hill

Si Sunthon, Thailand
$380,726
9
ID: 21830
In CRM: 1001770000
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

  Country
    Thailand
  State
    Phuket Province
  Region
    Thalang
  City
    Si Sunthon

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    2025
  Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!*

Who is it suitable for:
Alisha Green Hill is ideal for those who appreciate exclusivity and comfort. This project is designed for those looking for a quiet place in Phuket for relaxation and profitable investment.

About the location:
Located in Thalang, Phuket, Alisha Green Hill is in one of the island's most attractive areas. Thalang combines tranquility with convenient access to the best beaches, restaurants, and shopping centers.

About the project:
The Alisha Green Hill project is a unique combination of modern design and natural harmony. Property prices start from ฿13.9M THB ($382,624 USD). Project completion is planned for Q3 2025. Luxury apartments are available for purchase with prices up to ฿15.9M THB ($437,678 USD). The average price per square meter is approximately ฿... THB ($... USD).

Amenities:

  • 24-hour CCTV
  • Garden
  • Parking
  • Security
  • Swimming pool

Investment attractiveness:
Alisha Green Hill is not just a prestigious residence but also a profitable investment. The high demand for real estate in Thalang and the price growth make this project an excellent choice for investors. Additionally, there is no maintenance fee and capital repair fund, reducing operating costs.

Top-3 features:

  1. Unique design combining modernity and nature.
  2. Excellent location in the prestigious Thalang area.
  3. No maintenance fee and capital repair fund.

Contact us using the form below or call us, we will answer all of your questions!

*Tickets as a gift with the purchase of any property with us on the island of Phuket, priced from $100,000.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 294.0 – 345.0
Price per m², USD 1,240 – 1,357
Apartment price, USD 427,067 – 457,791

Location on the map

Si Sunthon, Thailand

