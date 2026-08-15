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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Pattaya
134
Pattaya City
1536
Bang Sare
30
Nong Prue
9
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/8
Furnished apartment with sea views in THE BREEZE BEACHSIDE!Assignment from the owner!Ready-m…
$73,204
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DDA Real Estate
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Property types in Chon Buri Province

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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