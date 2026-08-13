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New Build Apartments in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

;
Alhaurin de la Torre
2
Alhaurin el Grande
1
Coin
1
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Residential quarter Organic I
Residential quarter Organic I
Residential quarter Organic I
Residential quarter Organic I
Residential quarter Organic I
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Residential quarter Organic I
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
from
$955,626
New development of semi‑detached homes in Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre New residential development of semi‑detached houses with private garden and swimming pool, located in the well‑established area of Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre. The project offers modern homes designed to maximise spac…
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Muse
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Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
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Residential quarter Villa Vista Del Rey
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
from
$874,853
Exclusive Contemporary Family Villa in Alhaurín el Grande Discover this stunning contemporary-style home, designed to offer comfort, elegance, and functionality in every detail. Set on a 833 m² plot, the property boasts a built area of 207 m² and 176 m² of usable space, perfectly distribute…
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Muse
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Residential quarter Organic II
Residential quarter Organic II
Residential quarter Organic II
Residential quarter Organic II
Residential quarter Organic II
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Residential quarter Organic II
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
from
$830,655
New development of semi-detached homes in Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre New residential development of semi-detached homes with private gardens and a pool, located in the established area of Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre. The project offers modern homes designed to maximize space, natural l…
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Muse
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter Villa Alcalá del Valle
Residential quarter Villa Alcalá del Valle
Coin, Spain
from
$954,488
Discover this spectacular villa in Coín, a true oasis of peace nestled in a stunning natural setting. Surrounded by lush nature and boasting breathtaking panoramic views, this property offers the perfect balance of tranquility, privacy, and beauty. The home stands out for its elegant and br…
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Muse
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