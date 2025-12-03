Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sierra de las Nieves
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Beach Houses in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

villas
7
bungalows
3
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,27M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go