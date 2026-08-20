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Villas for sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

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7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 849 m²
Stunning luxury villas in Palo Alto represent the pinnacle of exclusive life on the Costa de…
$6,61M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Istan, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
New project on the slopes of La Concha in Istán, Marbella. Set in an area of natural beauty …
$732,687
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 931 m²
Stunning luxury villas in Palo Alto represent the pinnacle of exclusive life on the Costa de…
$5,48M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 819 m²
Stunning luxury villas in Palo Alto represent the pinnacle of exclusive life on the Costa de…
$5,24M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Istan, Spain
Villa
Istan, Spain
Area 300 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,690,000 to € 1,690,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,68M
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Properties features in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

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with Terrace
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