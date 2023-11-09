Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

apartments
4
houses
8
12 properties total found
7 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Monda, Spain
7 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Monda, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 799 m²
Import for sale in Monda, with 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and characteristics garage ( Private …
€1,60M
3 room apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 room apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Price from 325.000 € Marbella Sunset is an innovative project in Marbella, consisting of spa…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 734 m²
This impressive complex, located in a unique quiet location in Cabopino on the Costa del Sol…
€3,75M
Villa 5 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 408 m²
Villa for sale in Marbes, Marbella, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 5 bathrooms in the bedr…
€3,00M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Ojen, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Apartments in Cala de Golf from 335,000 € to 595,000 €! A new luxury complex of 54 apartmen…
€685,000
7 room house in Ojen, Spain
7 room house
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 190 m²
Luxurious 7-bedroom villa in Hacienda Las Chapas, East Marbella. Hacienda Las Chapas is the …
€9,50M
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa in Ojen, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments in Cala de Golf from 335,000 € to 595,000 €! A new luxury complex of 54 apartmen…
€644,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Ojen, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
This complex of luxury apartments is located in an amazing location on the first line of the…
€697,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view in Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 513 m²
Are you looking for a modern villa with stunning views of Lake Istán and just 12 minutes fro…
€3,50M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Istan, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Istan, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 560 m²
Villa for sale and rent in Istanbul, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and properties pool ( priv…
€1,50M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in Istan, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
Istan, Spain
Area 300 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,690,000 to € 1,690,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 -…
€1,69M
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garage in Istan, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garage
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Excellent townhouse for sale in Zahara de Istan, Marbella, only 5 minutes from all amenities…
€890,000

