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Residential properties for sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

;
apartments
18
houses
12
30 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 849 m²
Stunning luxury villas in Palo Alto represent the pinnacle of exclusive life on the Costa de…
$6,61M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Istan, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
New project on the slopes of La Concha in Istán, Marbella. Set in an area of natural beauty …
$732,687
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3 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Exclusive private residential village consisting of only 44 luxury houses with stunning sea …
$1,15M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
This new residential project in Istana, Malaga, offers 24 exclusive apartments overlooking t…
$673,786
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3 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Exclusive private residential village consisting of only 44 luxury houses with stunning sea …
$2,33M
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3 bedroom house in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom house
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Elegant Villas with Pools in a Prime Area in Ojén Encircled by lush valleys and shaded orcha…
$1,24M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
A new development ALMAZARA BOUTIQUE RESIDENCES, in the Sierra de las Nieves, on the slopes o…
$672,397
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Istan, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
New development ALMAZARA BOUTIQUE RESIDENCES, in the Sierra de las Nieves, on the slopes of …
$692,190
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 931 m²
Stunning luxury villas in Palo Alto represent the pinnacle of exclusive life on the Costa de…
$5,48M
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Exclusive private residential village consisting of only 44 luxury houses with stunning sea …
$1,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Exclusive private residential village consisting of only 44 luxury houses with stunning sea …
$1,12M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Discover an exclusive lifestyle in this new complex in Sierra de las Nieves, near Marbella. …
$722,747
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Private Pools in a Rich Featured Complex in Ojen Ojen is a natural place that si…
$5,27M
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Exclusive private residential village consisting of only 44 luxury houses with stunning sea …
$1,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ojen, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 819 m²
Stunning luxury villas in Palo Alto represent the pinnacle of exclusive life on the Costa de…
$5,24M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of 14 double-apartment villas located on the first line fro…
$1,22M
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3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ISTAN, NEAR MARBELLA New Build development in the Sierra d…
$597,808
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Villa in Istan, Spain
Villa
Istan, Spain
Area 300 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,690,000 to € 1,690,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,68M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE REDUCTION! 3 levels apartment in luxury complex Meisho Hills, Sierra Blanca. Two bedro…
$929,846
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3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ISTAN, NEAR MARBELLA New development in the Sierra de las Nieves, c…
$719,692
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5 bedroom house in Ojen, Spain
5 bedroom house
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Townhouse with 4 bedrooms, with bathrooms, guest toilet, kitchen, living room, cinema, two p…
$2,40M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stylish apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a luxurious en-suite in th…
$1,60M
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1 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
The new residential complex in Istán consists of 22 residential buildings with 1 and 2 bedro…
$315,736
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3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ISTAN, NEAR MARBELLA New Build development in the Sierra d…
$673,260
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2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
IMPRESSIVE NEW DEVELOPMENT Impressive new development with 2 and 3 bedroom flats and penth…
$922,830
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3 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover Your Dream Home: Luxury Villas in La Mairena A Prestigious Location with Unmatched…
$986,674
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3 bedroom townthouse in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful townhouse located in most luxury spot of Marbella - Sierra Blanca. Urbanization …
$1,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
IMPRESSIVE NEW DEVELOPMENT Impressive new development with 2 and 3 bedroom flats and penth…
$1,04M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW DEVELOPMENT IN PALO ALTO A development of 60 flats and penthouses located on the highes…
$986,674
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Properties features in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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