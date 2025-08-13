Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sierra de las Nieves
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

villas
3
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Ojen, Spain
5 bedroom house
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Townhouse with 4 bedrooms, with bathrooms, guest toilet, kitchen, living room, cinema, two p…
$2,40M
Leave a request
Villa in Istan, Spain
Villa
Istan, Spain
Area 300 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,690,000 to € 1,690,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built…
$1,68M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful townhouse located in most luxury spot of Marbella - Sierra Blanca. Urbanization …
$1,20M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go