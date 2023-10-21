Houses for sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
7 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Monda, Spain
7 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Monda, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 799 m²
Import for sale in Monda, with 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and characteristics garage ( Private …
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 734 m²
This impressive complex, located in a unique quiet location in Cabopino on the Costa del Sol…
€3,75M
Villa 5 room villa in Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 408 m²
Villa for sale in Marbes, Marbella, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 5 bathrooms in the bedr…
€3,00M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Ojen, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 446 m²
€1,90M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Ojen, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 425 m²
Penthouse duplex for sale in Marbella East, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and characteristics…
€1,95M
7 room house in Ojen, Spain
7 room house
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 190 m²
Luxurious 7-bedroom villa in Hacienda Las Chapas, East Marbella. Hacienda Las Chapas is the …
€9,50M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view in Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 513 m²
Are you looking for a modern villa with stunning views of Lake Istán and just 12 minutes fro…
€3,50M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Istan, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Istan, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 560 m²
Villa for sale and rent in Istanbul, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and properties pool ( priv…
€1,50M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in Istan, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
Istan, Spain
Area 300 m²
New Development: Prices from € 1,690,000 to € 1,690,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 -…
€1,69M
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garage in Istan, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garage
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Excellent townhouse for sale in Zahara de Istan, Marbella, only 5 minutes from all amenities…
€890,000

