  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Sierra de las Nieves
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

3 room apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 room apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Price from 325.000 € Marbella Sunset is an innovative project in Marbella, consisting of spa…
€1,25M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Ojen, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Apartments in Cala de Golf from 335,000 € to 595,000 €! A new luxury complex of 54 apartmen…
€685,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa in Ojen, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with garden, with terrassa
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartments in Cala de Golf from 335,000 € to 595,000 €! A new luxury complex of 54 apartmen…
€644,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Ojen, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
This complex of luxury apartments is located in an amazing location on the first line of the…
€697,000

