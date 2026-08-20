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Apartments for sale in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

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18 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Exclusive private residential village consisting of only 44 luxury houses with stunning sea …
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
This new residential project in Istana, Malaga, offers 24 exclusive apartments overlooking t…
$673,786
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3 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Exclusive private residential village consisting of only 44 luxury houses with stunning sea …
$2,33M
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
A new development ALMAZARA BOUTIQUE RESIDENCES, in the Sierra de las Nieves, on the slopes o…
$672,397
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Istan, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
New development ALMAZARA BOUTIQUE RESIDENCES, in the Sierra de las Nieves, on the slopes of …
$692,190
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English
2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Exclusive private residential village consisting of only 44 luxury houses with stunning sea …
$1,12M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Discover an exclusive lifestyle in this new complex in Sierra de las Nieves, near Marbella. …
$722,747
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3 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 185 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of 14 double-apartment villas located on the first line fro…
$1,22M
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3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ISTAN, NEAR MARBELLA New Build development in the Sierra d…
$597,808
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2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PRICE REDUCTION! 3 levels apartment in luxury complex Meisho Hills, Sierra Blanca. Two bedro…
$929,846
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3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ISTAN, NEAR MARBELLA New development in the Sierra de las Nieves, c…
$719,692
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3 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stylish apartment with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a luxurious en-suite in th…
$1,60M
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1 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
The new residential complex in Istán consists of 22 residential buildings with 1 and 2 bedro…
$315,736
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3 bedroom apartment in Istan, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Istan, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ISTAN, NEAR MARBELLA New Build development in the Sierra d…
$673,260
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2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
IMPRESSIVE NEW DEVELOPMENT Impressive new development with 2 and 3 bedroom flats and penth…
$922,830
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3 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover Your Dream Home: Luxury Villas in La Mairena A Prestigious Location with Unmatched…
$986,674
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2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
IMPRESSIVE NEW DEVELOPMENT Impressive new development with 2 and 3 bedroom flats and penth…
$1,04M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ojen, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ojen, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW DEVELOPMENT IN PALO ALTO A development of 60 flats and penthouses located on the highes…
$986,674
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Properties features in Sierra de las Nieves, Spain

with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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