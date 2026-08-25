Seaview Apartments for Sale in Selva, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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Lloret de Mar
23
Blanes
4
Tossa de Mar
3
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2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Tossa de Mar, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT WITH ONE OF THE BEST FRONT SEA VIEWS OF THE WHOLE COSTA BRAVA  This f…
$597 827
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5 bedroom apartment in Canyelles, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
This beautiful apartment is located on the seafront in the town of Lloret de Mar. It has …
$858 697
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Property types in la Selva

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in la Selva, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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