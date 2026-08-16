Pool Studios for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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Pool Studios in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

;
Adeje
15
Arona
12
Los Cristianos
4
San Miguel de Abona
3
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9 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
$139,954
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Studio apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Studio in the most exclusive area in the south of Tenerife, just 5 minutes walk from Playa d…
$156,282
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
$185,440
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
$145,786
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale studio at Castle Harbor at Los Cristianos. Fully furnished, consists of a living ro…
$162,114
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For sale studio with a total area of 40 m2.  Living room, American kitchen, small entrance h…
$154,533
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. Salon, American equipped kitchen, bathro…
$92,137
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
$89,804
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Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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