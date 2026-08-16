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Pool Penthouses for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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Adeje
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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For sale is a penthouse located in the Sonia residence, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. The pe…
$367,380
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Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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